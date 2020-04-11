At PM’s video conference, Capt Amarinder moots extending Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:41 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday recommended extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight in addition to special concessions for industry and agriculture sectors urgently amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also asked for faster supply of rapid testing kits during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The chief minister also suggested a slew of health and relief measures.

“There was huge uncertainty about the likely incidence of disease and the nation was in for a long fight. Given the trend in China and several European countries, it was necessary to continue the lockdown,” Captain Amarinder said.

“Though the restrictions were causing a lot of hardship to the people, India could not afford to take any chances. The people of Punjab have a high morale, and will continue to support government efforts to combat the pandemic,” he added.

The lockdown which came into force on March 25 was intended for 21 days but many states now want it extended.

He said the state government had already decided to go for curfew/complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30, with state Board examinations also deferred till further orders. Section 144 remains in place, along with prohibition of public service vehicles till May 1.

With harvesting and procurement operations set to begin in Punjab next week, the Chief Minister reiterated his demand for bonus to farmers to incentivize staggered/delayed procurement of wheat. He also called for quicker movement of food grains lying in FCI godowns in Punjab, along with waiver of three months’ interest on crop loans and deferment of recovery of crops loans by commercial banks.

The Punjab CM sought a Special Risk Insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers and all other employees, who are working day and night in these trying times. “It was important for the Centre and States to keep the morale of people and frontline workers (Health staff, police. Sanitation workers, etc) high,” he stressed.

Underlining the need to substantially increase the number of tests being done and go for rapid testing, at least in the state’s hotspot areas of Nawanshahar, Dera Bassi and Mohali, the Chief Minister said the Central Government should hasten supplies of required testing kits.

Punjab has already ordered 10 lakh such kits from ICMR, while raising inquiry about another 10000 in the open market.

The Chief Minister further requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgradation of infrastructure of government hospitals in Punjab, which is currently at stage 2 of the pandemic and has a large NRI population. He also called for speedy approval, on priority basis, by the Centre to the state’s proposal for Rs 550- crore project to set up an Advanced Centre for Virology in Punjab.

On the relief measures needed urgently, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to defer recovery, and waiver of interest and penalties, on industrial loans for six months. Emphasising that the industrial establishments could not continue to look after their workers, and even pay their salaries for the period of lockdown, for a long time, he asked the Centre to think of some innovative solutions for Relief to Daily Wage Workers and Industrial Labour either through ESIC funds or under MNREGA.

“The Government of India may allow village Panchayats and Municipalities to utilize the 14th Finance Commission Grants for emergency relief including food and medicines for the poor and needy”, he suggested.

Thanking the Centre for releasing substantial funds since the last meeting, Captain Amarinder stressed the need for early release of pending arrears of GST on priority to help the state.

Punjab has recorded 151 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Eleven people have died so far, with 17 of the 22 districts affected and 15 having more than 3 cases each. Mohali has the maximum of 48 positive cases.