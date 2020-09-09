At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:54 IST

At a Rajasthan Congress feedback meeting helmed by Ajay Maken, the Ajmer police had to disperse party workers who allegedly tore posters and raised slogans against health minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday. A section claimed that some members were detained.

Rakesh Pareek, Congress MLA from Masudha, reached the police station and asked to free the workers. Then, along with his supporters, he sat outside the police station.

However, superintendent of police, Ajmer, Kunwar Rashtradeep said they were some who were tearing posters and as a precautionary step they were dispersed. The officer denied that members have been arrested.

The incident happened outside a hotel in Ajmer, where Congress AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, along with co-incharge Vivek Bansal, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, minister Raghu Sharma and Pramod Jain were holding a feedback meeting to strengthen party organisation.

Addressing the media, Pareek said, “When we came out from the meeting, we learnt that supporters of leaders were raising slogans. The police misbehaved with some of the workers from Masudha assembly constituency. They were also asked to remove clothes – what crime have they done?”

He said, “Raising Sachin Pilot Jindabad slogans cannot be a crime. No leader is involved but some prejudiced officers. There is no BJP, all were Congress workers here – they (officials) did it to get a good posting. We will speak to the CM, Pilot, state party chief and apprise Ajay Maken. This is an intolerable act and action should be taken against those responsible.”

A leader on condition of anonymity said that some people first tried to enter inside the meeting and when denied shouted slogans against Raghu Sharma and tore posters.

Maken had met workers and leaders of Ajmer division today and will next be meeting those from the Jaipur division tomorrow.