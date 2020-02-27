e-paper
At UN, India advises Pakistan to devote attention to well being of its own citizens

India’s strong statement against Pakistan came at the ongoing 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva where Pakistan raked up the amended citizenship law and the Kashmir issue.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Geneva
Supporters of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) hold signs as they chant slogans during a country-wide protests over the arrest of their leader and student activist Manzoor Pashteen, in Quetta, Pakistan January 28, 2020.
Supporters of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) hold signs as they chant slogans during a country-wide protests over the arrest of their leader and student activist Manzoor Pashteen, in Quetta, Pakistan January 28, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to stop its active support to terrorist groups and devote more attention to the well being of its own people, particularly the persecuted religious minorities in the “failed state”.

India’s strong statement against Pakistan came at the ongoing 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva where Pakistan raked up the amended citizenship law and the Kashmir issue.

“Our advice to our neighbour would be to desist from such actions and devote more attention to the well being of its own citizens in particular persecuted religious minorities, which are suffering due to rampant mis-governance in this failed state,” an Indian representative said in a National Statement read out at the session. Pakistani media has recently reported a number of cases of forced conversions and marriages of minority Hindu and Sikh girls in the Muslim-majority country.

On the issue of Kashmir, the statement informed the Council that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was fast returning to normalcy despite serious provocations and attempts made by one country to derail this process through its active support to terrorist groups and related entities.

“Security forces have exercised maximum restraint and not a single live bullet has been fired and no civilian life has been lost in police action.

“India’s democratic institutions are robust enough to respond to these external challenges while protecting and respecting the human rights of all,” the statement said.

