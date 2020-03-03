e-paper
At Yogi Adityanath’s event, cop on duty with infant son in her arms

The constable who is attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida was on VVIP duty since 6 am, she said.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 07:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Police constable Priti Rani arrives on duty with her 18-month-old son during UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event, in Noida, March 2, 2020.
Police constable Priti Rani arrives on duty with her 18-month-old son during UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event, in Noida, March 2, 2020. (PTI)
         

Balancing home and work, a woman constable carried her little son in her arms as she stood guard at an event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

Constable Priti Rani was among the hundreds of police personnel deployed for Adityanath’s visit.

“His father had an exam to take today so he wasn’t able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him,” Priti Rani said, holding her one-and-a-half-old son.

The constable who is attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida was on VVIP duty since 6 am, she said.

“Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child here,” the constable, who is in her 20s, told reporters outside Botanical Garden in Noida.

Yogi Adityanath was in Gautam Buddh Nagar on a two-day visit from Sunday.

On Monday, he came to Noida city to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,452 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,369 crore.

After the event attended by MPs Mahesh Sharma, Tarun Vijay and Surendra Nagar, and MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, the CM left in a helicopter around 12.30 pm.

