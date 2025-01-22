Atishi responds to claims that Arvind Kejriwal can't become Delhi CM | HT interview

Delhi chief minister Atishi has dismissed claims suggesting that Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal cannot become CM after the February 5 assembly election. AAP leader Atishi along with Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at AAP Party Headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Atishi, AAP candidate from Kalkaji, said the legality of the matter "is absolutely clear".

“Legally, it’s very clear that anyone who can contest elections is eligible to become the CM. So, the legality of this is absolutely clear,” Atishi said in the interview.

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister in September last year, two days after he was released on bail in the alleged liquor scam case. He had vowed to return to the post only after the assembly election when the people of Delhi gave him “certificate of honesty”.

While the AAP has already declared Arvind Kejriwal as their CM candidate if they return to power next month, both the BJP and Congress are yet to make any such announcement.

Atishi says AAP has always worked under conditions imposed by Centre

Speaking on the possibility of Arvind Kejriwal not becoming the CM due to any conditions imposed in his bail from the Supreme Court, Atishi said her party has always worked under ‘imposed conditions.’

“The AAP has always run its government in the last 10 years under some condition or the other imposed on it. We came to power in Delhi in February 2015. In May 2015, MHA issued a notification illegally taking away all powers of the Delhi government. We fought that for eight years in court and were proved right. Within eight days, they got an ordinance that again took away all our powers,” the Delhi CM told HT.

Atishi said the AAP and Kejriwal have run a successful pro-people government despite all the ‘conditions’. So, according to her, having conditions imposed upon them wasn't anything new.

The Delhi assembly poll is scheduled for February 5 in a single phase, while the counting of the votes will be done on February 8.