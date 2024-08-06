‘Atmosphere of terror’: BJP MP Atul Garg says 286 died in India due to dog bites

Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP from Ghaziabad Atul Garg on Tuesday raised the issue of rising cases of dog bites and demanded a committee be formed to deal with the issue sensitively as an environment of terror has been created following dog-biting incidents. Atul Garg is Lok Sabha said that no “dog lover” comes forward to save a person who is being attacked by a dog.(Sansad TV)

ALSO READ | Police book two men for trying to dump stray dogs in MP's Satna river

MP Garg during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha said that in India 30.5 lakh people had been bitten by dogs and 286 people died due to the same.

He added, "If this figure is correct, then in Ghaziabad alone, 35,000 people have been bitten by dogs in a year. Small kids are becoming victims of this. In the newspaper the day before yesterday, a photo and news appeared that a dog bit off the ear of a child. Four days ago, a small child of a labourer died a painful death due to rabies," reported news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | HC directs BMC to form animal welfare panel to resolve dispute of feeding strays at Kandivali hsg soc

Garg also pointed out that no “dog lover” comes forward to save a person who is being attacked by dog. While owners can be held accountable if a pet dog attacks someone, the same can't be said for strays, he said.

The Ghaziabad MP requested for a committee to be formed regarding in this matter as laws have been made and reconsidered in the past. He said, “Children cannot play, an atmosphere of terror has been created within the city. So it is my request that a committee is formed and the matter be taken up.”

Garg said there is an imbalance in the laws between love for animals and human freedom.

Earlier in July, an 18-month-old boy died in Telangana due to attacks by street dogs. A pack of dogs mauled the child and he was dragged to some distance by them as well, reported PTI.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy, who was playing in front of his house in Jagtial district, Telangana was attacked by a stray dog was bleeding due to injuries sustained from the dog bite, reported PTI

(with inputs from PTI)