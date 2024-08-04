Police book two men for trying to dump stray dogs in MP's Satna river

Police have registered a case of animal cruelty against two men who attempted to dump six stray dogs in a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, news agency PTI reported. The police took the action after a viral social media video showed locals rescuing the stray dogs from the accused. MC official said, the problems regarding dogs and other animals are dealt by Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA). (HT File)

The video appears to be shot by locals Parimal Tripathi and Brijesh Yadav who were passing by and heard some crying noise from the luggage of an e-rickshaw on Friday around 11 am.

Also read | Pet dogs fight knife-wielding attackers in Ghaziabad to protect their owners

Forcing the driver to stop, they asked him to open the sack to which the driver was allegedly evasive in his replies. As their suspicion grew, the duo forced the driver the open the sacks and found six stray dogs with their mouth and limbs brutally tied. They also recorded their rescue act and uploaded it on social media. In the video, they were seen explaining that the dogs were tied and stuffed into sacks and were about to be thrown into the Satna River.

Also read | HC notice on plea seeking crematorium for pets

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta directed the police to take action as the video went viral. Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi told PTI that, "Two persons riding a motorcycle grew suspicious after hearing the cries of dogs from inside the sacks being carried in an e-rickshaw. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and open the sacks, in which they found six dogs."

The accused duo Nandu Banshkar and Pradeep Banshkar from the Bajraha Tola locality were reportedly annoyed with the growing street dog menace in their area. They were reportedly scared that the animals could harm the locals and hence took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.