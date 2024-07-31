HC notice on plea seeking crematorium for pets

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporations (MCs) of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to provide a facility for cremation of dead pet animals. The petitioner had also referred to Animal Birth Control Rules as per which the local authority is obligated to install incinerators for the disposal of organs and carcasses. (HT File Photo for representation)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal has sought response by September 23 on the plea from Shruti Sharma, an advocate who had argued that there is no facility to dispose off carcasses in tricity.

The petitioner had submitted that as per “The Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bye-Laws, 2010”, the MC may provide a van for the disposal/burial of dead dogs in earmarked dog burial grounds if such a request is received. The rules further state that the owner will pay charges for availing the services of the van at the rates fixed by the MC. “There is neither any notified place, atleast in the public domain. There is no van either, nor any prescribed rates,” the petitioner had submitted.

The petitioner had also referred to Animal Birth Control Rules as per which the local authority is obligated to install incinerators for the disposal of organs and carcasses. Additionally, where an incinerator is not feasible, a deep burial method could be adopted.

“..animals too have a right akin to human beings in the context of the right to life, and irresponsible burial/disposal of animal carcass poses environmental hazards,” the petition stated seeking directions to concerned authorities for setting up a crematorium (electric or otherwise) for providing a “reasonably dignified” cremation to animals, including pets.