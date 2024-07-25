Pet dogs fight knife-wielding attackers in Ghaziabad to protect their owners

Two pet dogs successfully fought off knife-wielding attackers to protect their owners and suffered serious wounds in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, reported PTI. The canines managed to push the attackers out of the house and saved the family in their attempt. Neighbours had reportedly objected to the family taking care of stray dogs. (Representative image)(HT file)

The incident happened at the house of Sundar Singh, whose daughter used to take care of street dogs in Khoda colony. Their two-year-old canines, Taru and Buzzo, were stray dogs before the family adopted them.

Singh's neighbour Kirodi Singh, his tenant Kunwar Pal and his brother allegedly raised objections to Sundar Singh's daughter taking care of stray dogs in their locality.

On Tuesday night, one of Sundar Singh's daughters took their pet dogs out for a walk, when bike-borne people allegedly began attacking her. They chased his daughter as she rushed back home. Following this, their neighbours Kirodi Singh and Pal joined the group of attackers and entered the house when Sudar Singh's wife and his two daughters were alone, the victims narrated their ordeal over a call to PTI.

The attackers carrying knives threatened the family and began misbehaving with them, the FIR registered over the incident said.

Sensing danger, the two pet dogs began attacking the group of eleven men till they could manage to push them out of the house. The canines were seriously wounded on their head and abdomen in pursuit of protecting their owners.

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult) and 325 (maiming or killing an animal), among others.



