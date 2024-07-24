Pet cafe culture catches up in Lucknow

Finding the best pet-friendly cafes in Lucknow is no longer a struggle. With the number of canine-friendly hotspots on the rise, we find out how the trend of ‘cafeying’ with your furry buddy is catching up. A pet cafe Lucknow

Even more heartwarming is the fact that those running these facilities do not charge exorbitantly for the services they offer.

Coffee beside pool

Taking pets out is no longer a regular chore for pet lovers. In fact, many want a properly planned outing for them.

Nishtha Agarwal, owner, Pawpup Pet Cafe, says, “Being a pet mum, when I came to Lucknow from Bengaluru, it was tough to find a place where my pets could play, eat and get groomed. That’s when the idea of setting up a place with a swimming pool, a curated menu with 10-11 dishes and a free of cost playing area for pets, came up a few days back. Owners get to savour some coffee and food while their doggos are taken care of.”

Pawan Sharma, a Lucknow-based PR professional says, “Things have changed drastically in the city from the time when I used to drive kilometers to find a shop to buy dog food. From that to now having cafes to take them for an outing feels great.”

Leave them here

There are a few cafes-cum-grooming centres, where you can drop your pets for a day or days. For entrepreneur Asteya Awasthi, who runs Furry Tales Cafe, the setup is more for the love and concern he has for dogs, a man’s best friend. He says, “I adopted five dogs and it was then that I realised people abandon pets as they have 9 to 5 jobs or have ones that demand regular travelling. So, I decided to provide not only cafe services, but also crèche assistance to take a step closer towards my initiative, so that pet parents do not abandon their babies. Many professionals leave their pets with us either during their job hours or for weeks and months if they are travelling.”

The response to such cafes has been great. Owner of two poodles, Samiksha Pathania, an IT professional, says, “Earlier, I had to leave my fur-babies here and there, seeking help from friends. It’s such a relief that today, I have enrolled them in a crèche-cum-cafe, where I leave them and while bringing them home, I get to grab a coffee.”

For their special day

From birthdays to other celebrations — you can go all out to enjoy with your pets. Arti Vaid from Buttercup Bungalow says, “We plan and curate everything accordingly, which includes baking their favourite cookies or cakes. The selfie area is designed for pets to get the best pictures on their special day. The outside area is totally dedicated to pets, as we have a specially crafted ambience