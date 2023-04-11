‘Atonement for…': Kerala CM on PM Modi's church visit on Easter

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for visiting a church on Easter and deemed it is a good thing if it was done as an "atonement for past deeds" of the Sangh Parivar. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Addressing the CPIM program at Angamaly, Vijayan said, "Prime Minister Modi visited a famous Christian church in Delhi. It's a good thing if it can atone for everything that's happened so far. Will it be? Will the tiger take a different stance after knowing that taste? Will it travel any other way?"

“Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were seen visiting all the churches in Kerala. So there is no harm here. There is no harm in taking a different position,” Vijayan added as part of his mockery.

“Christian hunting is happening outside Kerala. The fact that you (BJP) could not take that position here is not because the Sangh Parivar here has any special minority affection. If you take a communal stand and try to create communal conflict here, the government will take a firm stand. It is a no-compromise position,” the Chief Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi's Connaught Place on Easter. He also took to Twitter and posted a video of his visit. “Easter Celebrations in Delhi,” he tweeted.

Expressing his happiness on the Prime Minister's visit, Fr. Francis Swaminathan had said earlier, “I think this is the first time that a sitting Prime Minister will come to visit a church. The fact that the Prime Minister is coming is, in itself, a big message. We know he cares about all minorities, including the Christians.”

(With inputs from ANI)

