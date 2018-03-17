Attack on BJP leader’s house fallout of land dispute: Bihar govt

Police in Bihar’s Darbhanga district said on Saturday that a BJP worker’s father was killed over a land dispute and not for renaming a village square after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A group of 20 armed villagers raided the house of BJP worker, Tej Narayan Yadav on Thursday late night and attacked its occupants with sticks and other weapons. The BJP worker’s father, Ram Chandra Yadav, 60 was killed while his brother, Bhola Yadav was injured in the incident. Tej was not present in the house at that time.

The family of the BJP worker had claimed that they were attacked for putting up a signboard renaming the village square after Modi, implying political forces behind the incident.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satyaveer Singh said that the BJP worker and his supporters had put up the signboard on a plot of private land two years ago.

Another villager, Kamlesh Yadav laid his claim over the land, but Tej Narayan refused to accept his claim. Since then the two parties were at loggerheads and had made abortive attempts to kill each other.

“The land named Modi Chowk is neither an intersection nor a triangle junction to be called a village square,” the SSP said after returning from the village. He said police police are studying documents being produced by the claimants.

“We have received a complaint in connection with the murder filed by Tej Narayan’s wife, Sushila Devi. She has not mentioned names of any of the attackers. She has only raised suspicion that Kamlesh Yadav and Dilip Pasi, both local villagers, could have planned the attack and conspired the killing,” the SSP said. Bhola Yadav too has made a similar statement.

Police said Kamlesh has a murder case pending against him.

The BJP leader’s father had lodged a case in December 2016 accusing Kamlesh of plotting to eliminate his family.

In Patna, deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi too dismissed the allegations made by the BJP worker’s family and added that the Modi Chowk board was put up long time back.

“The BJP worker’s father was murdered because of a property dispute,” the deputy CM told a newspaper.

The state BJP leadership, however, is said to be refusing to buy its own government’s stand on the incident.

Bihar BJP President, Nityanand Rai on Saturday travelled to Bhadhawa village and met the bereaved family. He said the objective behind his visit was to find out the facts that led to the incident.