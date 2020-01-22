e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / Attempt to interrupt BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta’s session at Kolkata literary meet foiled

Attempt to interrupt BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta’s session at Kolkata literary meet foiled

Earlier this month, student activists had virtually locked up Dasgupta and Chakraborty inside an auditorium on the Vishwa Bharati University campus for several hours to register their opposition to Dasgupta holding a session on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the varsity.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Swapan Dasgupta was locked up by protestors while he delivered a lecture on the CAA at Viswa Bharati University on Jan. 8
Swapan Dasgupta was locked up by protestors while he delivered a lecture on the CAA at Viswa Bharati University on Jan. 8(PTI Photo/File/Representative)
         

Another attempt to interrupt BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was made at the Kolkata Literary Meet on Wednesday evening but it was foiled after protesting activists were removed from the venue by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) even as a few dozen protesters demonstrated outside the venue.

Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, who along with Swapan Dasgupta was locked down at the Vishva Bharati University campus in Birbhum district around two weeks ago, was also targeted by protestors on the inaugural day of the five-day festival at Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Revolutionary Students’ Front (RSF) students protested against the very topic of the session on Wednesday, titled ‘Awakening Bharat Mata’, along with Dasgupta and Chakraborty. The session, however, went on uninterrupted, despite protestors continuing to raise slogans outside the compound.

“We wanted to mark our protest against Dasgupta’s role in spreading misconception about CAA and NRC and against Chakraborty’s role in aiding Dasgupta to serve his purpose,” said Nirban, one of the four members of RSF, who were removed from inside the venue.

Earlier this month, student activists had virtually locked up Dasgupta and Chakraborty inside an auditorium on the Vishva Bharati University campus for several hours to register their opposition to Dasgupta holding a session on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the varsity.

Dasgupta could not be contacted on Wednesday evening as he was taking part in the live sessions.

tags
top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news