Attempt to interrupt BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta’s session at Kolkata literary meet foiled

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:15 IST

Another attempt to interrupt BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was made at the Kolkata Literary Meet on Wednesday evening but it was foiled after protesting activists were removed from the venue by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) even as a few dozen protesters demonstrated outside the venue.

Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, who along with Swapan Dasgupta was locked down at the Vishva Bharati University campus in Birbhum district around two weeks ago, was also targeted by protestors on the inaugural day of the five-day festival at Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Revolutionary Students’ Front (RSF) students protested against the very topic of the session on Wednesday, titled ‘Awakening Bharat Mata’, along with Dasgupta and Chakraborty. The session, however, went on uninterrupted, despite protestors continuing to raise slogans outside the compound.

“We wanted to mark our protest against Dasgupta’s role in spreading misconception about CAA and NRC and against Chakraborty’s role in aiding Dasgupta to serve his purpose,” said Nirban, one of the four members of RSF, who were removed from inside the venue.

Earlier this month, student activists had virtually locked up Dasgupta and Chakraborty inside an auditorium on the Vishva Bharati University campus for several hours to register their opposition to Dasgupta holding a session on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the varsity.

Dasgupta could not be contacted on Wednesday evening as he was taking part in the live sessions.