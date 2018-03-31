Attempt to vitiate atmosphere using Mohan Bhagwat’s fake Twitter handle: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in a statement issued on Saturday, warned that there was an attempt being made to vitiate the atmosphere by posting provocative messages through fake social media accounts of the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The RSS has clarified that Bhagwat is not on Twitter or Facebook. The clarification comes in wake of a complaint filed in a Jodhpur court that deals in SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) cases by Narendra Kumar, a resident of Pali in Rajasthan. Kumar has also written to the Jodhpur police commissioner to take action in the case under different provisions of SC/ST Act.

“A tweet attributed to Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat that statues of all great personalities should be demolished was posted by the handle @mohan_bhagwat_ on March 8. A complaint was filed by one Narendra Kumar under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. In this regard, we wish to clarify that the said account is fake,” RSS Jodhpur Prant Prachar Pramukh, Manohar Sharan said.

Sharan said people should be alert as an attempt was being made to vitiate the atmosphere by posting provocative tweets in the name of the RSS chief. The group has also apprised the Jodhpur commissioner about these fakes.

The Jodhpur police are yet to receive court orders. “The matter has not come before us,” Udaimandir (Jodhpur) SHO Rajesh Yadav said.

Recently, Bhagwat had said he was not on social media as it made people self-centred. “Social media means me, my and mine and that I have to express my opinion on every issue,” he had said.