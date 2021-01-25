Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
The Centre has mandated that all officers in government ministries and departments invited for the Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath in the national capital on Tuesday must attend the function.
In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments dated January 22 Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also warned "that serious view would be taken against those who fail to do so." HT has reviewed a copy of the letter.
"The Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath is an important national function held every year on the 26th of January. Considering the importance of this national function, it is expected that all the officers who are invited, attend the Ceremony," the letter said.
"In view of social distancing requirements imposed due to COVID - 19, the seating capacity this year has been decreased to 25% of the original capacity. It is all the more important, therefore, that the officers who are invited attend the Ceremony as part of their duty. You may suitably advise all officers of your Ministry / Department, who are invited to the Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath to attend the function You may also like to caution them that a serious view would be taken of their absence on this occasion," it added.
Officials aware of the development said all officers above the rank of Under Secretary and above had been invited to attend the ceremony on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP
- “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport
- Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says ban on Chinese mobile apps, including Tiktok, would continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines
- Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox