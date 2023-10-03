Auction of PM Modi’s mementos kicks off, Banaras Ghat’s painting receives highest quoted prices

The fifth annual auction of mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off on Monday, with a painting of the Banaras Ghat set at the highest quoted price of ₹64,80,000, according to the auction website PM Mementos. An exhibition of gifts and mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Several mementos, including 900 paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and enchanting folk and tribal artifacts, ranging from ₹100 to over ₹64 lakh, are set to be auctioned this year. While 150 of these are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, the remaining are available on the website.

The bids will continue till October 31 and the proceeds will go to the government’s ‘Namami Gange’ initiative — an integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme initiated in June 2014 to ensure effective abatement of pollution and conservation of the Ganga river.

Also Read: Varanasi receives ‘Best Smart City in the North Zone’ award

In a post on X on Monday, Modi said, “...Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they (the mementos) are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India...”

According to the auction website, the highest valued item at 9.30pm on Monday was Painting of Banaras Ghat valued at ₹64,80,000. The painting, by renowned artist Paresh Maity, has been described by the government as a “tribute to the timeless charm of the city, where ancient traditions blend harmoniously with modern aspirations”.

The second highest valued item was a T-shirt Autographed by Men and Women Team for the Deaflympics 2022 at a base price of over ₹5,40,000.

Last year, a badminton racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner K. Srikanth received the highest bid of ₹51 lakh.