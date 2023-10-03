News / India News / Auction of PM Modi’s mementos kicks off, Banaras Ghat’s painting receives highest quoted prices

Auction of PM Modi’s mementos kicks off, Banaras Ghat’s painting receives highest quoted prices

ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Oct 03, 2023 04:38 AM IST

The fifth annual auction of mementos presented to PM Narendra Modi began, with a painting of Banaras Ghat set at the highest quoted price of ₹64.8 lakh.

The fifth annual auction of mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off on Monday, with a painting of the Banaras Ghat set at the highest quoted price of 64,80,000, according to the auction website PM Mementos.

An exhibition of gifts and mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. (PTI)
An exhibition of gifts and mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Several mementos, including 900 paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and enchanting folk and tribal artifacts, ranging from 100 to over 64 lakh, are set to be auctioned this year. While 150 of these are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, the remaining are available on the website.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The bids will continue till October 31 and the proceeds will go to the government’s ‘Namami Gange’ initiative — an integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme initiated in June 2014 to ensure effective abatement of pollution and conservation of the Ganga river.

Also Read: Varanasi receives ‘Best Smart City in the North Zone’ award

In a post on X on Monday, Modi said, “...Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they (the mementos) are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India...”

According to the auction website, the highest valued item at 9.30pm on Monday was Painting of Banaras Ghat valued at 64,80,000. The painting, by renowned artist Paresh Maity, has been described by the government as a “tribute to the timeless charm of the city, where ancient traditions blend harmoniously with modern aspirations”.

The second highest valued item was a T-shirt Autographed by Men and Women Team for the Deaflympics 2022 at a base price of over 5,40,000.

Last year, a badminton racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner K. Srikanth received the highest bid of 51 lakh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out