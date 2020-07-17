e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Audio tapes add to Rajasthan turmoil

Audio tapes add to Rajasthan turmoil

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: In a new twist to the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, audio tapes of purported conversations regarding a bid to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan with the help of rebel Congress legislators were shared widely on social media on Thursday evening.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the veracity of the three audio tapes of eight minutes each in which different individuals could he heard talking about the first tranche of money being delivered for switching sides to remove the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

In these conversations, one person could be heard talking about more legislators needed to topple the Rajasthan government and another individual expressing confidence that the government would not last long. There is also a conversation that it would take 10 to 15 days to topple the government.

Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted saying the audio tapes exposed the BJP’s plan to topple a democratically elected government. “The tapes clearly show the role of BJP in the present bid to topple the Congress government,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the tapes running on TV channels didn’t seem authentic. “Even they (channels) aren’t verifying the authenticity. Investigation will find the truth behind this conspiracy. It looks like a conspiracy by the Congress,” he said.

top news
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, finds study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, finds study
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Delhi Police rescues 84-yr-old woman after she accidentally locks herself in bed box
Delhi Police rescues 84-yr-old woman after she accidentally locks herself in bed box
Assam invites plasma donors from outside state to tackle Covid-19
Assam invites plasma donors from outside state to tackle Covid-19
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In