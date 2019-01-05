Aunt, cousins kill five-year-old over property dispute in Bengal

A five-year boy was allegedly strangulated by his aunt and two cousins in Bengal on Saturday. Police have arrested a woman and two boys in connection with the crime.

Sahadan Abbasi’s body was found inside a sack dumped in a pond in the Jagatballavpur area of Howrah district, about 39 km from Kolkata.The spot where the body was found is barely 50 metres from his house. The boy’s parents had reported him missing on Friday and told the police that the boy’s aunt may have had a hand in his disappearance. On Saturday morning, a sandal belonging to the victim was found and led to a search of the pond.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the child was killed over a property dispute between the father and uncle of the victim who quarreled frequently,” Gourav Sharma, superintendent of police of Howrah (Rural) said.

The accused allegedly admitted to the crime, after sustained grilling by the police.

Son surrenders to police after killing father in Kolkata

Elsewhere in West Bengal, Raja Dhali (22) surrendered at the East Jadavpur police station after killing his father Balai (50).

“The son came to the police station around 11 pm on Friday and said that he had strangled his father because he could not accept the latter’s second marriage,” said an officer at the East Jadavpur police station on the south- eastern fringes of Kolkata.

Police are also not ruling out the possibility of a property-related dispute between father and son.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data 2016, Bengal had accounted for 46,723 of the 429,299 or 10.88% of the total violent crimes in the country in that year.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 17:02 IST