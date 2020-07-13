e-paper
Aurangabad: 186 new Covid-19 cases take tally to 8,650

With 186 new Covid-19 cases being recorded on Monday, the overall count in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra rose to 8,650, an official said.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
Of the 186 cases, 168 detections were reported from Aurangabad city and the rest 18 from rural areas.
Of the 186 cases, 168 detections were reported from Aurangabad city and the rest 18 from rural areas.(File photo for representation)
         

The death toll so far stood at 354, he said.

The number of the recovered cases now stands at 5,061 while 3,235 patients are currently undergoing treatment, the official added.

