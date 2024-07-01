Australia more than doubles fee for international student visas

Australia on Monday more than doubled the fee for international student visas from AU$710 to AU$1,600 to curb migration, with the move expected to impact Indians who make up the second largest group of foreign students. Australia’s home minister Clare O’Neil said the changes in international student visa fees would come into force from Monday. (Representative image)

The increase reflects the “increasing value of education in Australia” and the government’s commitment to restoring integrity in the international education sector, an official statement said.

Australia’s home minister Clare O’Neil said: “The changes coming into force today [Monday] will help restore integrity to our international education system, and create a migration system which is fairer, smaller and better able to deliver for Australia.”

According to the Indian high commission in Canberra, India remains the second largest source country for international student enrolments in Australia. A total of 122,391 Indian students were studying in Australia during January-September 2023.

The Australian government has already taken a number of steps in recent months to curb migration and the misuse of student visas. It shortened the duration of temporary graduate visas and reduced the age eligibility. It also ended the practice of “visa hopping” by closing loopholes that allowed students and other temporary visa holders to continuously extend their stay in Australia.

While the Australian government had temporarily relaxed student visa work hour restrictions to address workforce shortages, this measure was ended in June 2023. From July last year, student visa holders can work for not more than 48 hours a fortnight while studying.

The Australian government also said the hike in fees for international student visas will help fund several important initiatives in education and migration, including measures in the vocational education and training sector such as financial support for apprentices and their employers, and the implementation of the country’s migration strategy.

Australia has also increased the temporary skilled migration income threshold (TSMIT) from AU$70,000 to AU$73,150, the second increase under the Albanese government after it was frozen at $53,900 for a decade.