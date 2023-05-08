‘Quad has positive agenda for sovereign Indo-Pacific’: Australian envoy to India

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is not a military alliance but a diplomatic relationship that has come together post the Tsunami, which has shaped a vision for the Indo-Pacific and that's empowering, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said on Monday. On the upcoming Quad summit, the Australian High Commissioner to India said PM Albanese is looking forward to the upcoming summit as it is another great opportunity to showcase Sydney to the world.(ANI)

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Farrell said, "The Quad is not a military alliance. It has no intention of being a military alliance. It is a diplomatic relationship that has come together post that tsunami that created incredible devastation and loss of lives and has progressively shaped a vision for the Indo-Pacific that's empowering that is about giving people opportunities to do the things they want to do in life to the best of their ability."

"And the Quad knows that if countries can't make sovereign choices, citizens can't make sovereign choices. India and Australia know that countries can't have proper choices without strong economic growth. And that's one of the reasons too, that on the bilateral front, Australia and India are doing more economically. So whichever way you look at it, the quad's been positive. I think it should be celebrated in Sydney on the 24 May, but equally continue to apply itself to its task across the Indo-Pacific and to engage all those countries who are prepared to share the vision and understand that we've got to operate within the rules," he added.

The Quad is the grouping of four democracies -- India, Australia, the US, and Japan -- that aims to ensure and support a "free, open and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that it will host the Quad Leaders' Summit on May 24 in Sydney reiterating that it will be a chance to work in cooperation with US, Japan and India.

He also stated that this is an interesting year for all 4 Quad partners. India is hosting G20, Japan to host the G7, Australia is hosting the Quad and US is hosting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. So, Quad partners are cooperating multilaterally to shape a better world for us all.

"We share a positive agenda for a secure, safe and sovereign Indo-Pacific that abides by the rules. And we've seen whether in areas of energy, health, security, infrastructure or connectivity, practical outcomes from Quad meetings that have helped countries make choices for themselves," Farrell said.

Over China's aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific, he stated that the agenda and the vision Quad has of an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where countries and citizens are able to make choices according to their national and personal interests is one that most countries will sign up to.

He believed what the Quad's delivering is a better future for all people that live across the Indo-Pacific. That's what they're trying to achieve, and that's what this meeting will continue to progress, he noted. (ANI)