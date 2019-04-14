Author Amish Tripathi tipped as next director of Nehru Centre

Author Amish Tripathi has been selected as the next director of the Nehru Centre, the cultural wing of the Indian high commission in London, according to twopeople with knowledge of the developments.

Considered a flagship centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Nehru Centre, established in London in 1992, has previously been directed by actor-director-playwright Girish Karnad and diplomats such as Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Pawan Varma.

Tripathi (44) is likely to take over in May, the New Delhi-based people aware of the selection process said.

Author of several bestsellers, Tripathi is among individuals with similar profiles that are in the process of being appointed directors of Indian cultural centres in various countries, one of the people quoted above said. Interviews for these key posts were conducted early this year.

The Nehru Centre’s previous director was career diplomat Srinivas Gotru, who oversaw a range of cultural activities in London and elsewhere during the India-UK Year of Culture 2017. He recently returned to New Delhi.

Gotru said in his last message as director: “This year is going to be special because of two important anniversaries: the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Devji and the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Indian Nation, Mahatma Gandhi”.

“The High Commission and the Nehru Centre will celebrate both these anniversaries through a series of events...I bid you farewell as this is likely to be my last message as the director...I have completed a fulfilling tenure of over three years and it is now time to move on”, he added.

Tripathi’s background in writing and marketing is likely to enhance the profile of the Nehru Centre, which organises a busy schedule of activities, showcasing Indian music, dance and theatre, besides exhibitions, lectures, illustrated talks, book launches, film screenings, seminars and round-tables.

Tripathi declined a comment when approached for a response on the matter.

Located near Hyde Park in central London, the centre has launched several books by Indian and British authors and promoted the participation of British authors in Indian literary festivals.

It also serves as a catalyst and facilitator in promoting interaction among cultural bodies in the two countries.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 07:41 IST