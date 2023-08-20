‘Took my signature on blank paper’: Victim of train killer’s hate rants, abuse and threats

Bhopal: Wahid Khan, the 45-year-old auto driver in Ujjain who was harassed and assaulted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh in 2016 and 2017, said that Singh forcefully took his signature on a blank paper in August 2017 and could use it to get away from any tough action on his complaint. Chetan Singh, accused of killing four people, including his superior, onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, is being produced before the Magistrate Court, at Borivali, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Khan was harassed over the course of several days, and then unlawfully detained, assaulted and threatened by Singh years before the latter killed his senior and three Muslim men aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in a hate crime on July 31.

On February 18, 2017, Khan filed a complaint saying Singh called him a terrorist, thrashed him and threatened to implicate him in a false case. In his complaint, Khan also said he was harassed for no other reason but his religion.

“After repeated inquiry about my complaint, I was once picked by two RPF personnel and Chetan. They seized my mobile phone and forcefully took my signature on a blank paper. I had asked the purpose, but one of them said they would write my statement accordingly,” Khan said, showing a paper of complaint. “They also said that if I did anything, they would not allow me to run my auto.”

Khan further said that he filed several RTIs asking officers and the railway ministry about what was written on the blank paper, but “they didn’t say anything and instead replied saying nobody should sign on a blank paper.”

During an inquiry, Singh had told officials that Khan “misbehaved” with him on the railway platform and entered the railway station without any ticket. He also said that all the accusations in the complaint regarding communal remark, abuse and implication in false case are “fake”.

RPF officials refused to comment on the issue.

After repeated complaints, an action was taken against him a year after the first complaint, and the policeman was eventually transferred to Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Khan first came across Singh, who was posted in the dog squad of RPF, in the middle of 2016. He was an auto driver and his usual parking spot was near the “maal godaam”(luggage warehouse) of the Ujjain railway station.