Autopsy of ‘man-eating’ tiger killed in Bihar’s West Champaran conducted
A team of sharpshooters and police shot dead the tiger in Bihar’s West Champaran district hours after it allegedly mauled a woman and her son near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR)
The autopsy of a“man-eating” tiger was conducted on Sunday a day after a team of sharpshooters and police shot it dead in Bihar’s West Champaran district hours after the big cat allegedly mauled a woman and her son near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).
The tiger was blamed for killing six people within a month and declared a man-eater. VTR field director Neshamani K said the tiger’s viscera will be sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute and Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) for forensic testing.
Police have separately filed a case against some villagers for allegedly manhandling forest personnel and damaging a vehicle of the forest department at Dumari after the tiger allegedly mauled a man on Friday.
The shoot-at-sight orders were issued after the tiger allegedly killed nine people since May and prompted the forest department to declare it a “man-eater”.
The forest department has not provided any conclusive evidence to prove the tiger was responsible for all nine deaths. The tiger was on the department’s radar for 27 days.
