Autopsy of ‘man-eating’ tiger killed in Bihar’s West Champaran conducted

Published on Oct 10, 2022 08:25 AM IST

A team of sharpshooters and police shot dead the tiger in Bihar’s West Champaran district hours after it allegedly mauled a woman and her son near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR)

The tiger was blamed for killing six people within a month. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent

The autopsy of a“man-eating” tiger was conducted on Sunday a day after a team of sharpshooters and police shot it dead in Bihar’s West Champaran district hours after the big cat allegedly mauled a woman and her son near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).

The tiger was blamed for killing six people within a month and declared a man-eater. VTR field director Neshamani K said the tiger’s viscera will be sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute and Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) for forensic testing.

Police have separately filed a case against some villagers for allegedly manhandling forest personnel and damaging a vehicle of the forest department at Dumari after the tiger allegedly mauled a man on Friday.

The shoot-at-sight orders were issued after the tiger allegedly killed nine people since May and prompted the forest department to declare it a “man-eater”.

The forest department has not provided any conclusive evidence to prove the tiger was responsible for all nine deaths. The tiger was on the department’s radar for 27 days.

Monday, October 10, 2022
