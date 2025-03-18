Avalanche alert issued for next 24 hours for Himachal Pradesh's high altitude areas

An avalanche alert has been issued for some high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours, the Met office said on Tuesday, as it predicted a wet spell in the state until Friday. A view of the Solang Nala after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, which is also under the avalanche alert. (PTI)

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh, issued an orange alert (unsafe condition) for the possibility of avalanches in high-altitude areas of Chamba (above 2,850 metres) and Lahaul and Spiti (above 2,900 metres), a yellow alert (partly unsafe conditions) for Kullu and Kinnaur (both above 2,900 metres), and a green alert (isolated instability) for Shimla district.

Weather remained mainly dry in the state over the past 24 hours since Monday evening. Light rain of 3.5 mm was recorded in Pandoh, and one cm each in Chamba and Dalhousie. Thunderstorms were observed in Kangra, the Met office said.

The Met office has predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Chamba from Wednesday to Friday.

Tabo recorded the lowest night temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius. Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest during the day, with a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius.

From March 1 to 18, Himachal Pradesh has received 75.3 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 67.7 mm for this period, marking an excess of 11 per cent.