Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath| Video

A massive avalanche occurred over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath on Sunday. A video shared by news agency PTI showed the avalanche rushing down the slopes.



“There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. There was no loss of life or property,” Rudraprayag senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane told ANI. Massive avalanche at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand(X/PTI video grab)

However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

Earlier this month, the revered Kedarnath Dham witnessed massive number of devotees, the number surpassing more than 7 lakh till June 6.

As per the district magistrate of Rudraprayag, a total of 7,10,698 pilgrims made the journey to the world-famous 11th Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham in just 28 days since May 10.

The Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state chief secretary Radha Raturi on May 22 issued an advisory for mandatory registration.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.