 Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath| Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath| Video

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

A massive avalanche occurred over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath on Sunday. A video shared by news agency PTI showed the avalanche rushing down the slopes.  

“There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. There was no loss of life or property,” Rudraprayag senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane told ANI.

Massive avalanche at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand(X/PTI video grab)
Massive avalanche at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand(X/PTI video grab)

However, no loss of life or property has been reported. 

Earlier this month, the revered Kedarnath Dham witnessed massive number of devotees, the number surpassing more than 7 lakh till June 6.

As per the district magistrate of Rudraprayag, a total of 7,10,698 pilgrims made the journey to the world-famous 11th Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham in just 28 days since May 10.

The Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state chief secretary Radha Raturi on May 22 issued an advisory for mandatory registration.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. 

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath| Video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On