Avalanche in Gulmarg: 1 foreigner dead, several skiers trapped

One skier died on Thursday after an avalanche hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir while several foreigners remained trapped. An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow on the slope of a mountain which may get triggered by many factors. There was an avalanche warning as J&K recorded incessant rainfall, snowfall in the past few days. A foreigner died on Thursday as an avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes in Gulmarg in J&K. (ANI)

Officials said the avalanche on Thursday struck the Kongdoori slopes where many foreigners went without local residents. Five skiers have been rescued and are being treated in a local hospital. Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue-cum-search operations.

On Wednesday, the J&K disaster management authority issued a fresh avalanche warning for the 10 districts of the Union territory. A low-danger level avalanche warning was issued for Anantnag and Kulgam, a medium level avalanche warning was issued for the districts of Bandipora and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours. “Further, avalanches with high danger level are likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours,” it said in an advisory and urged people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who was seen skiing in the snow a few days ago prayed for the missing skiers in his X post. "While the details are still sketchy some skiers are reportedly missing after an avalanche was triggered in the area around Gulmarg. It appears the skiers were skiing off the piste or groomed slopes in the ‘back country’. Days like today remind us that while the skiing is fun, the fresh powder exhilarating & the visuals spectacular, skiing is not without its dangers & risk to lives. Praying that all the missing skiers are found alive & the reports of a casualty end up being unfounded." Omar Abdullah wrote.

As Khelo India Winter Games are going on at J&K's Gulmarg, concerns were raised over the security of the players after the avalanche. J&K Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Guli assured that all athletes are safe and all the fixtures are being run as per schedule.

Skier who lost life in Russian

The Russian embassy said it is in constant touch with the local authorities after a skier died. "The avalanche was triggered by the heavy snowfall observed in the region since February 17. On February 21, a medium danger level avalanche warning was issued for #Baramulla district, J&K," the embassy said.