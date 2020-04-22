e-paper
Home / India News / Aviation ministry staffer tests positive for Covid-19, govt assures ‘all possible help’

Aviation ministry staffer tests positive for Covid-19, govt assures ‘all possible help’

The ministry, in a tweet, stated that the employee tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21 and had attended the office on April 15. 

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry has asked all those who had come in contact with the Covid-19 positive employee to go into self isolation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

A civil aviation ministry employee who resumed work when the Centre reopened its office on April 15 has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the ministry said on Wednesday. Government officials said Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, the headquarters of the aviation ministry, is being sealed for now.

All ministry staffers who had come in contact with the officials have been told to go into isolation and will be tested.

“An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution,” the ministry tweeted out.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, said the ministry stands by its employee who has tested positive for Covid-19 and assured all possible support.  

“We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery,” Puri tweeted out. 

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Delhi has been sealed. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to sanitise the entire wing.

This comes a day after housekeeper of the Lok Sabha tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The staff member was not working at the Parliament complex but at one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG Road.

“Approximately 10 days ago, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) for check-up and tests, including ECG. He was discharged the same day,” an official said.

