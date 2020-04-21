Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials

india

A housekeeper of the Lok Sabha has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to at least three officials who did not want to be named, in what is the first case of Covid-19 among the 3,000-odd staffers in the Lower House.

The staff member was not working in the Parliament complex but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG Road.

The housekeeper, according to the officials, had been at home since the budget session of Parliament was adjourned on March 23.

“Approximately 10 days ago, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) for check-up and tests, including ECG. He was discharged the same day,” an official said.

Another official said he later developed cough, fever and body ache, symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

“On April 18, he again went for check-up at RML Hospital. This time, the doctors tested him for Covid-19. On Monday (April 20), his report came and he tested positive for Covid-19,” the second official said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council and other agencies were contacted in order to conduct Covid-19 tests for his family members.

The housekeeper has a wife, three sons and a daughter. His four grandchildren too were staying in the same house at Kali Bari Marg, New Delhi.

One of his sons works with Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), and is currently posted in the CCTV wing in the Parliament House.

The Lok Sabha Speaker’s office has been appraised of the development, officials said.

