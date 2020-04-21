e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan

125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi has the second-highest numbers in the country after Maharashtra with more than 2500 Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday morning.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan (HT Photo)
         

Nearly 100 people working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to news agency ANI, at least 125 families living near Gate no. 70 have been asked to remain in self-isolation in accordance with guidelines of the Union health ministry, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Delhi has the second-highest numbers in the country after Maharashtra with more than 2500 Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday morning.

The rising number of cases in the national capital has prompted the Delhi government increase the number of containment zones to 84, up from the 79 notified on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 18,000 mark on Tuesday morning with 18,601 cases, including 590 deaths.

tags
top news
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news