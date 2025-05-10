'Avoid escalation': What China said during call with NSA Ajit Doval on India-Pak tensions

Amid escalating tensions and reported ceasefire violations between by Pakistan on Saturday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi spoke with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, urging New Delhi to “avoid escalating the situation” and to “remain calm and restrained.” India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (AFP)

According to China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Wang reiterated Beijing’s support for the recent ceasefire efforts and added that China is “willing to continue playing a constructive role” in facilitating peace. He also had a separate phone conversation with Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar, stressing Beijing's concern over any further escalation, particularly due to China’s shared borders with both countries.

“China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying during the call with Doval.

As stated by the Chinese foreign ministry, "Doval said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack caused serious casualties among Indian personnel and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. War was not India's choice and was not in the interests of any party. India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible."

Wang condemned the April 22 terror attack, stating: “China condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism. The current international situation is turbulent and intertwined. Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished. India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China. China appreciates your statement that war is not India's choice, and sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalation of the situation. China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultations. This is in the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan and is also the common wish of the international community.”

Pak violates ceasefire

Just hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday, a series of drone sightings and explosions rocked Jammu and Kashmir, triggering air defence responses by Indian security forces to neutralise the aerial threats.

Officials expressed serious concern that these incidents in both the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region could indicate a breach of the freshly announced truce by Pakistan.

Amid the unfolding situation, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah voiced his doubt on social media regarding the validity of the ceasefire.

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X. He further questioned the developments, writing, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!”

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri stated on Saturday that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire within hours of its announcement, prompting the Indian armed forces to respond.

He emphasised that forces had been ordered to take firm action against such breaches. “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly to any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC,” said Vikram Misri.

Drone movements were detected across the Valley, with one UAV being intercepted and neutralised above Baramulla town in north Kashmir around 8.20 pm. Another drone was downed near a strategic Army installation at Anantnag high ground.

While there were no immediate reports of cross-border shelling along the LoC in Kashmir, officials said the Jammu sector remained tense, reflecting a broader disturbance to the ceasefire deal.