“Avoid non-essential travel”: Indian embassy in Lebanon advisory for Indians

India on Thursday urged its citizens not to travel to Lebanon, while calling on those in the West Asian country to exercise caution because of the escalation of tensions due to the killing of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. A man inspects a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP photo)

This was the second advisory issued by the Indian embassy of Beirut since July 29. There are nearly 4,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon.

“In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon,” the advisory said without any reference of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Israeli air strikes.

“All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the advisory said.

Most of the Indian nationals living in Lebanon are employed as workers in companies, the construction sector and agricultural farms.

The Indian Army also has had a battalion deployed with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since November 1998. The peacekeeping contingent currently consists of 900 personnel. For the first time, Kazakh troops are also serving under the command of the Indian battalion.

Haniyeh was killed along with a bodyguard when an aerial projectile hit the building where he was staying in Tehran early on Wednesday. He was in Iran to attend the inauguration of new

President Masoud Pezeshkian. Both Hamas and Iranian leaders blamed Israel for the air strike that killed him.

Shukr died in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on Tuesday. Israel’s actions have triggered concerns about the possible escalation of the conflict in Gaza, which could drag in more countries in the region.