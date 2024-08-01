Hamas chief killing: Iran orders direct attack on Israel; US speaks on ‘right to defend’

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to the New York Times. Activists and supporters of Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) attend an absentee funeral prayers for slain Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, next to his poster in Rawalpindi on July 31, 2024, following his assassination in an air strike in Tehran. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Khamenei issued the order during an emergency meeting of Iran's supreme national security council, shortly after announcing Haniyeh's death. Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the assassination, although Israel, which is currently engaged in conflict with Hamas in Gaza, has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported that Khamenei would lead funeral prayers for Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iranian officials indicated that military commanders are considering a coordinated attack involving drones and missiles on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa. They are also contemplating a broader attack involving allied forces from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and other officials, including from the foreign ministry and the Guards, have openly stated Iran's intent to retaliate against Israel, asserting their right to defend the nation's sovereignty.

US says Iran greatest exporter of terrorism

In response to a question about whether Iran has the right to defend itself as a sovereign nation, US state department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "Iran is a regime that has repeatedly been the largest and greatest exporter of terrorism since 1979, not just in the Middle East but broadly. It has a track record of not only suppressing its own people but also funding, promoting, and encouraging destabilizing actions across the region.

He said that the American stance on the Iranian regime is clear that it stands with "our allies and partners in defending against threats from Iran and will take appropriate action as necessary."

Israel in no claim no denial mode on Haniyeh's killing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned the Israeli military actions against Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah but did not claim responsibility for Haniyeh's assassination.

"Three weeks ago, we attacked the military chief of Hamas, Mohammad Deif. Two weeks ago we attacked the Houthis, in one of the farthest attacks the Air Force has carried out. Yesterday we attacked the military chief of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr," the Israeli PM said.

