Launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla postponed due to technical snag

Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been put off due to snag in the rocket. Axiom-4 mission comprises of four astronauts - commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu.(Axiom Space - X)

A new date for the launch will be announced soon.

SpaceX, whose Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to carry the astronauts to the International Space Station under the mission, has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that extra time is needed to “repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections” on the rocket.

“Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date,” said SpaceX.

Why has the mission been postponed?

Shedding more light on why the mission has been postponed yet again, Indian Space Research Organisation said that an LOX(Liquid Oxygen) leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during a seven second of hot test that was carried out on the launch pad. Thus, it has been decided to first correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch, said ISRO.

“As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test. Based on the discussion on this topic by ISRO team with the experts of Axiom and SpaceX it has been decided to correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch. Hence the launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed,” it said in a post on X.

This is the not the first time the mission has been postponed. It was scheduled to lift-off on June 10. However, the mission was postponed to June 11 due to “unfavourable weather", Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Monday.

The mission was rescheduled to lift off at 5:30 pm IST on June 11 but has now been delayed again.

The new launch date and time has not been announced yet.

Indian Air Force pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been selected as the pilot for Axiom 4 mission. Shukla will be the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, and only the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark 1984 mission aboard Soviet Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.