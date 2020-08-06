Ayodhya basks in Diwali-like glow after temple ceremony

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:34 IST

Diwali-like scenes were witnessed in Ayodhya as fireworks and earthen lamps lit up the temple town on Wednesday evening after bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple was performed earlier in the day.

The foundation laying ceremony marked a new beginning and the end of a bitter past, locals said. People across all sections of the society said they felt construction of Ram temple would bring development not only to Ayodhya but also to the adjoining regions.

After sunset, Ayodhya’s skyline was aglow with fireworks. All houses were illuminated with earthen lamps, candles and rangoli. Temples across the town were decorated.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus and Hanuman Garhi temple shimmered in the light of earthen lamps.

The majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the Saryu riverbank looked splendid when over a lakh earthen lamps were lit. Students of the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University and volunteers of several organisations worked hard to light earthen lamps at the ghat and make the evening special. The stairs of the ghat were decorated too.

Also Read: Artis, prayers: Maha BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

Locals thronged to the ghat to be a part of the celebrations.

Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan, Rang Mahal and other prominent places associated with Lord Ram were also illuminated.

Locals burst fire crackers on roof-tops, streets and in narrow lanes, greeting each other with ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“Bhoomi pujan of Ram temple is a new beginning for us and the end of a bitter past. We are hopeful that Ram temple will also bring development to Ayodhya and its adjoining districts,” said Sujeet Bahadur, aged around 65. Bahadur is a resident of Rakibganj area of the temple town.

Hari Shanker Soni, 50, who runs a small jewellery shop at Babu Bazar, was also optimistic about possible development of Ayodhya.

Also Read: Have asked PM to ensure early completion of the Ram Mandir: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

“Ram temple will bring development to Ayodhya. Now, devotees from all across the county will come to Ayodhya. More footfalls will ensure more economic activity,” said Soni.

Muslims of Ayodhya were also optimistic.

Iqbal Ansari, a Muslim litigant in Ayodhya title suit, said: “After the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Ram temple, the dispute is over. I will honour the court verdict.”

Ansari had disassociated himself with the Babri Masjid Action Committee’s decision to file a review petition in Supreme Court against its November 9, 2019, judgment in the Ayodhya title suit. The Supreme Court had rejected the review petition.

Ansari attended the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the invitation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Ram temple will also bring overall development to Ayodhya,” said Ansari.

Athar Jamal, 25, of Tedi Bazar, who is studying in Saket PG Degree College, said: “The younger generation in Ayodhya wants development. Now, with construction of Ram temple, I think big companies will also set up their offices in Ayodhya, generating job opportunities for youths.”

Jamal’s friend Amzad Ali wants to start his own business.

“I want to do my own business. In the coming days, Ayodhya will witness a lot of activity. I am unable to decide what business I should do. But I will not seek a job. Instead, I will run my own business,” said Ali.