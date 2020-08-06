Have asked PM to ensure early completion of the Ram Mandir: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:05 IST

Ayodhya: For chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the long wait for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya ended with the bhoomi pujan on Wednesday.

But the Mahant, who is not keeping well, wants Ram Mandir to come up at the earliest.

In his address after the ground-breaking ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi on Wednesday, the Mahant mentioned the speedy construction of the temple several times. He repeated this to Prime Minister Narendra odi when the latter came to take his leave after the ceremony.

How do you feel?

After a long struggle of 500 years bhoomi pujan for construction of Ram Mandir has been conducted. The ceremony got delayed due to the pandemic. Had the situation been normal, we would have conducted bhoomi pujan much earlier in March or April this year.

What is your priority now?

It is my dream to see the Ram Mandir come up . I have requested everyone, including Prime Minister to ensure early completion of Ram Mandir.

The trust is working hard and I am hopeful of early completion of construction work of Ram Mandir.

Has there been any change in the existing model of Ram Mandir?

No. Basic model of Ram Mandir is still the same. Some changes have been made to make the temple more grand as we have more land now. Instead of three domes, now the temple will have five domes.

Due to a pandemic the Trust was not able to invite a large number of people, including kar sevaks (Hindu religious workers) . Do you plan to invite them in the future?

After the pandemic is over, the trust will organise ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Yajya’ to which all kar sevaks and devotees of lord Ram will be invited.