Artis, prayers: Maha BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:29 IST

To mark the bhoomipujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held celebrations at the party office on Wednesday, with the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis even breaking into a song popular during the 1992 rath yatra campaign.

“This is a dream come true for many generations and of millions. It is a matter of great fortune and providence to be able to witness this historic moment,” said Fadnavis on the occasion.

The former chief minister, along with state party chief Chandrakant Patil, national joint organizational secretary V Satish, state organisational secretary Vijay Puranik, former ministers Ashish Shelar and Vinod Tawde, present at the celebration, were among

several others who had participated and witnessed the 1990s BJP movement for the Ram Mandir leading upto the Rath Yatra in 1992.

The leaders worshipped the framed portrait of Lord Ram, saw the bhoomipujan being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a grand screen and participated in a programme of bhajans organised on the occasion.

“I have participated in all kar sevas, I am a Ram sevak and have been involved from Day one with the Ram Janmabhoomi. This is a dream come true. The temple was destroyed in 1522 back by a general of Babur to show us that they can destroy the culture of Hindus and even Lord Ram cannot save us. Now, after so many years, Lord Ram’s temple will now stand on the same very site. This is a beginning of new India and new identity for us,” said Fadnavis.

While speaking to a TV channel, Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena saying it was surprising that only two parties, the Sena and All India Majlis-e-Ittehedul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had sought e-pujan for the Ram Mandir instead of a live event.

“As a Hindutva party, how do you make a demand for just e-puja; this moment has come after 490 years. It’s an insult to people who have struggled, fought and lost their lives for the Ram Mandir campaign,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also celebrated the day across the city and the state in localities and neighbourhoods by lighting diyas and organizing Lord Ram aartis in the evenings and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the morning.

“Even though the temples haven’t opened we are marking this auspicious occasion by lighting diyas outside our homes, while community events like reciting of Hanuman Chalisa and holding evening aartis is being carried out in housing societies, temple offices etc,’’ said Manoj Singh, RSS karyakarta from Goregaon.