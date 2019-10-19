Ayodhya case: Parties submit note on nature of relief

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:25 IST

The Hindu and Muslim parties on Saturday gave their written submission on moulding of relief in the Ayodhya title dispute in the Supreme Court.

The apex court on Wednesday reserved the verdict after 40 days of intense hearing in the matter.

The moulding of relief in civil disputes is usually nature of relief parties seek from the court, and it can be resorted to at the time of consideration of final relief in the main suit and not at an interlocutory stage.

The Muslim parties have jointly submitted the documents in connection with the relief they seek in a sealed cover. This move by Muslim parties assumes significance especially in the backdrop of a prominent rift between the factions in the UP Sunni Waqf Board has come to the fore in connection with the settlement of Ayodhya dispute.

The Muslim parties, on the last day of hearing, have clearly told the apex court that they seek the restoration of the Babri Masjid as it was before its demolition. The counsels of Muslim side did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Ram Lalla Virajman has submitted a strongly worded note seeking the court should give the land to the devotees. “The Muslim parties are not entitled to any equitable, more so when the structure is no longer existent. To pray for reconstructing the mosque at the disputed site is inequitable and unjust. It is contrary to Hindu dharma, Islamic law and all principles of justice, equity and good conscience. The small area which is the subject matter of the suit is one integral unit and it is indivisible,” said the note.

Ram Lalla said disputing the suit and its locus standi have disentitled Nirmohi Akhara from any relief. The Akhara had set up a claim adverse to the deity and questioned the status of the Ram Janambhoomi as a juristic entity, subject to law. The Akhara, in its note, said since it is the ‘Shebait’ - devotee taking care of the deity - therefore it is entitled to possession and management of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla counsels said Ayodhya is one of the places of pilgrimage for Hindus.

“The faith, belief and worship at Ayodhya is the route by which Hindus will attain Mokshaa...if there is public belief in the place, then it is sufficient for constituting it as a deity and there is no need for an idol or a temple,” the note said.

Gopal Singh Visharad, the Hindu worshipper survived through his son in the Ayodhya title dispute, states birthplace of Lord Ram is non-negotiable and given the immense belief of Hindus, it should not be shared with any other religion.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has also submitted its note in the title dispute where it has raised the issues on the administration of the property, and recommended establishing a trust to address this issue. A similar recommendation has been made by Sri Ram Janam Punaruddhar Samiti.

