Ayodhya Land scam: Mayawati says Supreme Court should intervene into controversy

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the Supreme Court should intervene in the latest alleged land scam in Ayodhya.

Terming the controversy to be a “serious" one, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said a “high-level probe” should be conducted into the matter.

Reports of involvement of family members of several ministers of the Yogi Adityanatha cabinet and officials in “usurping” land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya have created a major flutter in the poll-bound state.

Legislators, relatives of the commissioner, sub-district magistrate (SDM) and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police have reportedly bought land near the temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal, said the chief minister has ordered a probe into the matter. The revenue department of the state government has been directed to conduct the investigation and present a report in a week.

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, have launched an attack on the UP government saying that while “Hindus follow the path of truth, Hindutva robs under the guise of religion”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the Supreme Court should intervene in the latest alleged land scam in Ayodhya.

Terming the controversy to be a “serious" one, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said a “high-level probe” should be conducted into the matter.

Reports of involvement of family members of several ministers of the Yogi Adityanatha cabinet and officials in “usurping” land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya have created a major flutter in the poll-bound state.

Legislators, relatives of the commissioner, sub-district magistrate (SDM) and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police have reportedly bought land near the temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal, said the chief minister has ordered a probe into the matter. The revenue department of the state government has been directed to conduct the investigation and present a report in a week.

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, have launched an attack on the UP government saying that while “Hindus follow the path of truth, Hindutva robs under the guise of religion”.|#+|

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said an impartial inquiry into the allegations must be conducted, and if found true, it would mean that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been “toying with” and “looting” the devotions of multiple people of the country who donated for the Ram Mandir trust.