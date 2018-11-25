Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Update: Security tightened ahead of major events
Ayodhya Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dharma Sabha: Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the separate events of Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
09:04 AM IST
8:48 AM IST
VHP volunteers started reaching Ayodhya from last night
8:37 AM IST
Police diverting all vehicles
08:11 AM IST
The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the biggest congregation of Hindus on Sunday for the VHP’s Dharma Sabha since December 6, 1992, when Kar Sevaks had razed the Babri Mosque.
VHP supporters gathered for the rally which will be held at the Bade Bhakt Mahal ground near Ram ghat. The meeting will start around 12 noon but the main speakers are likely to address the gathering between 2pm and 4pm. A senior functionary of the RSS might also attend the rally and address the gathering.
Here are the live updates:
Shiv Sena workers are reaching Ram janmbhoomi at a makeshift temple in large numbers before arrival of Udhav Thackeray.
VHP volunteers started reaching Ayodhya from last night
Buses carrying Vishwa Hindu Parishad volunteers started reaching Ayodhya on Saturday night.
Police diverting all vehicles
Police stopping and diverting all vehicles, even media vehicles are not being allowed. Those in Ayodhya are also finding it difficult to come to other side.
Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the separate events of Shiv Sena and VHP being organised in the city today over the matter of Ram Temple.
Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the separate events of Shiv Sena and VHP being organised in the city today over the matter of #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/7pHNcrEl2w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2018