Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Update: Security tightened ahead of major events

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the biggest congregation of Hindus on Sunday for the VHP’s Dharma Sabha since December 6, 1992, when Kar Sevaks had razed the Babri Mosque.

VHP supporters gathered for the rally which will be held at the Bade Bhakt Mahal ground near Ram ghat. The meeting will start around 12 noon but the main speakers are likely to address the gathering between 2pm and 4pm. A senior functionary of the RSS might also attend the rally and address the gathering.

Here are the live updates:

09:04 AM IST Sena workers reaching Shiv Sena workers are reaching Ram janmbhoomi at a makeshift temple in large numbers before arrival of Udhav Thackeray.





8:48 AM IST VHP volunteers started reaching Ayodhya from last night Buses carrying Vishwa Hindu Parishad volunteers started reaching Ayodhya on Saturday night.





8:37 AM IST Police diverting all vehicles Police stopping and diverting all vehicles, even media vehicles are not being allowed. Those in Ayodhya are also finding it difficult to come to other side.



