Ayodhya set for grand Holi celebrations post-Ram Mandir ‘pran pratishtha’. Temple's chief priest shares details

Ayodhya, the abode of Lord Ram, is set to witness a grand celebration of Holi this year. The Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has said that the festival of colours will be celebrated in a grand manner in homage to the deity. This Holi will be the first after construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT file)(HT_PRINT)

“This year, Holi is being celebrated in a grand manner in reverence to Lord Ram. Just as Lord Ram took form in Ayodhya, this year, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, the way devotees flocked here for his darshan, creating a wonderful atmosphere, is truly remarkable,” Das told ANI.



ALSO READ: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj crafts 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya



"Just as the divine play of Lord Ram's devotees unfolded after his pran pratishtha, similarly, this year's Holi will be wonderful in its own way," the Ram temple chief priest added.



Das said that gulal or coloured powder will be applied, along with offerings of kachori, gujiya, puri, kherr (pudding), and other delicacies that will be presented to Lord Ram, and prasad will be distributed.



ALSO READ: Gulal made from ‘Kachnar flowers’ to mark Ram Lalla’s Holi this year

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Emphasising the unprecedented enthusiasm, Das attributed it to the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.

"This enthusiasm is unprecedented for the very first time, all because of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram," he told the agency.



Earlier in the day, a large number of devotees flocked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of colours. "The elated Lord and his devotees on the first Holikotsav after Lord Shri Ram Lala was seated in the grand temple," shared Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on X.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Since then, the temple has witnessed a massive influx of devotees.