Ayodhya to get flight connectivity from 8 new locations from February 1; check full list

In a bid to boost air connectivity and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is all set to launch 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya. Devotees out the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(HT)

The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“To boost air connectivity for the holy city of Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to launch 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on February 1 2024,” the ministry said. “The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

The ministry said that the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has increased the tourism potential of the city and laid down a new path for economic and social development.

The flight services will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia and will be operated by SpiceJet.

Ram Temple inauguration

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The prime minister performed the last Vedic rituals of the ceremony by symbolically opening the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol with a golden stick, and ending the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity.

The 51-inch idol of the deity was decorated with a golden crown and gold ornaments, and carried a golden bow and arrow.

The event was attended by prominent seers, religious leaders, BJP leaders, film stars, cricketers and industrialists.

Since its opening, the Ram temple has witnessed a massive influx of devotees who continue to arrive in the temple town from various parts of India and the world.