Unfinished work at Ram temple set to resume from Feb 15

AYODHYA: After the consecration ceremony, preparations are under way to restart unfinished work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. Two tower cranes are being set up again on the western side of the temple while workers will also reach here on February 15. Workers at the construction site at the Janmabhoomi path leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Bloomberg/File Pic)

“Work on the first floor of the temple is almost complete. Now, work will resume for the second floor and the peak, for which we have made preparations,” said Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram temple trust.

L&T had stopped construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from January 15 ahead of the consecration ceremony and gave one month’s leave to all workers. After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha, workers have been called back to complete the work, said officials.

Rohit Bhatiya, marble expert and main vendor involved in the construction of Ram temple, said workers will return to work on February 15, as the work of reassembling the machines installed at Ram Janmabhoomi complex has begun. Around 3,500 workers have been employed at the construction site by different vendors.