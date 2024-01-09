close_game
Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol cancelled due to crowd management concerns

Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol cancelled due to crowd management concerns

PTI |
Jan 09, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled a procession scheduled for January 17 that would have allowed devotees catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla across the Ayodhya city ahead of the consecration ceremony.

An aerial view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)
An aerial view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust said, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

