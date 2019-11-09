Ayodhya verdict: Highlights from Supreme Court’s unanimous order on Ayodhya land dispute

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:24 IST

In a landmark ruling, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that the disputed site at Ayodhya will go to Hindus and Muslims will get alternative land.

In one of the most awaited orders, the bench -- comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer -- said five acres of land will be given to Muslims.

The judges wrapped up the case on October 16 in marathon 40-day daily hearing after the top court’s bid for mediation between the two parties failed to bear fruit.

Here are a few highlights from the final order:

* The Central government must within 3-4 months formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of temple at the site and a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at Ayodhya will be given to Sunni Wakf Board, the court said.

*There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned the mosque.Hindus always believed birthplace of Lord Ram was in inner courtyard of mosque. Clearly established that Muslims offered prayer inside inner courtyard and Hindus offered prayers in outer courtyard, the judges said.

*There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure.

* At the heart of the Constitution is a commitment to equality. Citizens of all faith seek divine prudence... are both subject to law and equal to law. Every judge is sworn to uphold constitutional values, all forms of worship have belief and faith, the judges said.

* Law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs, the Supreme Court said.

*Court as secular institution should uphold all beliefs and religion, the top court said.

* Places of worship Act was meant to ensure state’s commitment to protect the faith and belief of all, the judges said

* “Exclusion of Muslims and ouster of Muslims was done in December 1992 ,” the order said.