e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Disputed Ayodhya land to be given to a trust for building Ram temple

Ayodhya verdict: 10 points from the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya must be given to Hindus.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya must be given to Hindus.(Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)
         

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi delivered one of the most anticipated court verdicts on Saturday when it ruled on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The bench, also comprised justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. Here are 10 points from the verdict:

1. The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya must be given to Hindus.

2. It said a suitable plot of 5 acres must be granted to Sunni Waqf Board to set up a mosque. The disputed land at Ayodhya must be given to a Board of Trustees for construction of a Ram temple. It asked the Centre to formulate scheme within 3 months

3. The court said faith and belief of Hindus is undisputed.

4. Title over land cannot be decided on the basis of faith and belief, but as per law.

WATCH | Ayodhya verdict: 5 key points from Supreme Court judgment

 

5. The court said there is enough materials to prove the Babri Masjid was not constructed on a vacant land and that It was not an Islamic structure

6. It said damage to Babri mosque was violation of law.

7. Documentary evidence cannot be said Muslims have been able to establish possessionary rights of the inner courtyard.

8. The court dismissed the claim of Nirmohi Akahara, a religious denomination, which had sought directions to construct a Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya and wanted the management rights of the premises

9. The court said law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs.

10. The court said Babri masjid wasn’t built on a vacant plot

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News