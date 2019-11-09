Ayodhya verdict: Modi says no place for bitterness, fear and negativity after historic judgment

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Supreme Court verdict on the age-old dispute over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya called for leaving the past behind and building a nation that had no place for negativity and bitterness.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in the city.

“Today is the day to forget any bitterness one may have; no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in new India,” said the prime minister, before adding that the verdict called for a new beginning.

Most of the parties to this dispute dating before India’s Independence have accepted the verdict and appealed for maintaining communal harmony. The demolition of Babri mosque in 1992 had led to communal clashes in the country.

“Supreme Court’s verdict has brought a new day for us, this (Ayodhya) dispute may have affected several generations but we have to resolve that new generations will start afresh to build a new India after today’s judgement,” he said.

PM said the twin developments of opening of Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan and the Ayodhya judgment had immortalised November 9, also known for the coming down of the Berlin Wall.

“Berlin wall was also broken on November 9 and led to the coming together of two different ideologies for a new beginning, the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan’s cooperation and the Ayodhya verdict has made the day historic,” said the prime minister.

Pakistan foreign minister had also compared the opening of the Kartarpur corridor to the razing of the Berlin wall and hoped that it led to a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

Prime minister congratulated the judiciary for upholding India’s constitution and making a determined effort to resolve a complex and sensitive issue. He said it was a matter of pleasure that the court came up with a unanimous verdict.

“Supreme Court listened to all sides during the hearing with utmost patience and it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all,” Modi said.

The PM said that the judgment on Saturday proved that even the most difficult issues could be dealt with under the remit of constitution and that it was the preferable way of resolving disputes even if time taking.

“It is important to strengthen our faith in India’s constitution and its justice system,” he said.