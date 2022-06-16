Ayodhya visit is not political, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya and said his visit was not political in nature but “purely religious”.

“My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics,” said Thackeray, parrying questions on the Gyanvapi mosque row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

His visit comes against the backdrop of a tussle between Shiv Sena and its former ally BJP over which party is committed to the principles of Hindutva.

“Ayodhya is the centre of faith in India. In 2018, we gave this slogan - first temple, then government. After Shiv Sena’s slogan, the way for the construction of the temple was cleared. Now, Ram temple is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court. We will pray to Lord Rama to give us the strength to serve the people better,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON