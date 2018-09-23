Ayushman Bharat LIVE: PM Modi to launch world’s largest public health insurance scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the world’s largest public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) in Ranchi on Sunday. The cashless scheme, which offers an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh to economically weaker section of society will be launched at the Prabhat Tara ground, and is expected to benefit 5.7 million families in the state alone. The PM will also inaugurate 10 wellness centres, as part of the scheme, in Jharkhand. The Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to cover around 550 million people, across the country.

9:24am IST Insurance scheme to have 1,350 packages to cover treatment The insurance scheme has 1,350 packages to cover treatment including those for cancer surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cardiac surgeries, stenting; neuro (brain) surgeries, spine surgeries, dental surgeries, eye surgeries, specialised tests such as MRI, CT scans etc.





9:14am IST Jharkhand’s first Ayushman Bharat claimant to undergo heart operation Bachulal Tiwary, 50, would be the first claimant from Jharkhand of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), to be launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in Ranchi this afternoon, health officials said. “Tiwary would undergo heart valve operation at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Sunday evening under the scheme,” said state health secretary Nidhi Khare.





9:10am IST Scheme being launched against background of soaring medical treatment costs The scheme is being launched against a background of soaring costs of medical treatment in the country with in-patient hospitalisation expenditure rising by 300% over the past decade. Patients spend 80% out of their pocket for their treatment, according to National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) figure of 2015.





8:51am IST 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement for urban areas The entitlement to the scheme is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories identified under the SECC database for rural areas. For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.



