Azad calls for united fight against countries responsible for terror attacks in J&K

Dec 23, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over the increasing number of terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said instead of settling scores, the need of the hour is to act against the countries responsible for such attacks. 

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said this while replying to reporters' questions on the security situation in the region, following an ambush by terrorists who targeted two Army vehicles, killing five soldiers and injuring two, in Poonch district on Thursday.

"Our citizens are getting killed and soldiers martyred. It seems that outsiders are indifferent to this. My plea to everyone is to stand united as a nation, transcending political affiliations," Azad said.

He said a solution to the issue must be found. "Instead of settling our scores, we need to take action against the countries responsible for these attacks," the former Union minister said.

Political disputes should not compromise the country's unity and integrity, he said, adding, "Let political parties handle their disagreements separately, focusing on political aspects."

Paying homage to the soldiers killed in the Poonch terror attack, Azad said, "My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones. This is a significant loss for our country."

Terrorism, which was gradually declining after three decades, is now resurfacing in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister added.

"This resurgence has had a severe impact on Jammu and Kashmir, affecting investments. Despite the government's efforts to attract investments, the situation persists," he said.

